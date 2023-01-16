Recent developments with Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.07 cents.

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $24.52, down -0.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.685 and dropped to $24.40 before settling in for the closing price of $24.68. Over the past 52 weeks, SNDR has traded in a range of $20.26-$27.24.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 91.00%. With a float of $52.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16050 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.11, operating margin of +9.74, and the pretax margin is +9.66.

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of Schneider National Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 53.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 250,000. In this transaction Chief Innov. & Tech. Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $25.00, taking the stock ownership to the 134,497 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s EVP, Pres. Transp. & Log. sold 16,000 for $24.71, making the entire transaction worth $395,368. This insider now owns 100,096 shares in total.

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.68) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.23 while generating a return on equity of 18.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.29% during the next five years compared to 20.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Schneider National Inc.’s (SNDR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Schneider National Inc. (SNDR)

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Schneider National Inc.’s (SNDR) raw stochastic average was set at 71.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.72 in the near term. At $24.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.27. The third support level lies at $24.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Schneider National Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.39 billion has total of 178,012K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,609 M in contrast with the sum of 405,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,675 M and last quarter income was 125,800 K.