Recent developments with Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.62 cents.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $1.00, down -1.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.02 and dropped to $0.99 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. Over the past 52 weeks, SURF has traded in a range of $0.60-$4.75.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -16.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -214.00%. With a float of $60.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.54 million.

In an organization with 67 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -34.35, operating margin of -2828.92, and the pretax margin is -2920.92.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Surface Oncology Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 53.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 7,676. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 4,463 shares at a rate of $1.72, taking the stock ownership to the 63,728 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 5,676 for $1.72, making the entire transaction worth $9,763. This insider now owns 32,324 shares in total.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.46) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -2920.92 while generating a return on equity of -57.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Surface Oncology Inc.’s (SURF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.29 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Surface Oncology Inc.’s (SURF) raw stochastic average was set at 36.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9257, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5375. However, in the short run, Surface Oncology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0100. Second resistance stands at $1.0300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9700. The third support level lies at $0.9500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 60.50 million has total of 60,542K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,690 K in contrast with the sum of -78,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -23,240 K.