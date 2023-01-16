Recent developments with Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.23 cents.

On January 13, 2023, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) opened at $17.37, higher 2.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.88 and dropped to $17.27 before settling in for the closing price of $17.37. Price fluctuations for TNP have ranged from $6.95 to $20.20 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 2.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 236.60% at the time writing. With a float of $23.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.68 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.25, operating margin of -5.09, and the pretax margin is -27.57.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is 33.30%, while institutional ownership is 18.70%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.53) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -27.72 while generating a return on equity of -11.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 236.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -43.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit 4.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

The latest stats from [Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, TNP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.34 million was inferior to 0.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (TNP) raw stochastic average was set at 57.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.24. The third major resistance level sits at $18.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.02. The third support level lies at $16.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Key Stats

There are currently 18,196K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 497.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 546,120 K according to its annual income of -151,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 223,740 K and its income totaled 51,350 K.