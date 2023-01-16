Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) 20 Days SMA touches 14.22%: The odds favor the bear

On January 13, 2023, Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) opened at $60.28, higher 0.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.30 and dropped to $60.28 before settling in for the closing price of $60.94. Price fluctuations for SSTK have ranged from $44.61 to $98.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.80% at the time writing. With a float of $23.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.93 million.

The firm has a total of 1148 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.16, operating margin of +14.79, and the pretax margin is +13.54.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Shutterstock Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 10, was worth 564,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $56.47, taking the stock ownership to the 31,134 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Director sold 426 for $60.59, making the entire transaction worth $25,811. This insider now owns 9,528 shares in total.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.89) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +11.88 while generating a return on equity of 20.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.20% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Shutterstock Inc., SSTK], we can find that recorded value of 0.27 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 99.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Shutterstock Inc.’s (SSTK) raw stochastic average was set at 98.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.92. The third major resistance level sits at $62.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.49.

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) Key Stats

There are currently 35,815K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 773,420 K according to its annual income of 91,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 204,100 K and its income totaled 23,040 K.