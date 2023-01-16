Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) with a beta value of 2.88 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

January 13, 2023, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) trading session started at the price of $0.79, that was 12.98% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.93 and dropped to $0.75 before settling in for the closing price of $0.77. A 52-week range for TKAT has been $0.51 – $4.88.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -63.70% over the last five years. With a float of $31.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.99 million.

The firm has a total of 7 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.90, operating margin of -11204.62, and the pretax margin is -11206.63.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Takung Art Co. Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Takung Art Co. Ltd. is 9.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.80%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2018, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -11206.63 while generating a return on equity of -313.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68

Technical Analysis of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Takung Art Co. Ltd., TKAT], we can find that recorded value of 0.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s (TKAT) raw stochastic average was set at 28.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7245, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5008. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9492. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0296. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1292. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7692, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6696. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5892.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Key Stats

There are 24,611K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 26.90 million. As of now, sales total 120 K while income totals -30,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,630 K while its last quarter net income were 840 K.