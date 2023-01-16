The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is expecting 5.48% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On January 13, 2023, The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) opened at $36.24, lower -0.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.09 and dropped to $35.87 before settling in for the closing price of $36.39. Price fluctuations for SMPL have ranged from $29.21 to $45.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 157.10% at the time writing. With a float of $94.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.20 million.

The firm has a total of 260 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Simply Good Foods Company is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 19, was worth 222,001. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer Quest of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $44.40, taking the stock ownership to the 21,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s CEO and President sold 100,000 for $44.69, making the entire transaction worth $4,468,850. This insider now owns 45,555 shares in total.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 157.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.42% during the next five years compared to 108.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Simply Good Foods Company, SMPL], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, The Simply Good Foods Company’s (SMPL) raw stochastic average was set at 63.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.59. The third major resistance level sits at $38.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.44.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) Key Stats

There are currently 99,491K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,169 M according to its annual income of 108,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 300,880 K and its income totaled 35,860 K.