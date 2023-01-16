Search
Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On January 13, 2023, Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) opened at $39.99, higher 0.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.03 and dropped to $39.99 before settling in for the closing price of $40.51. Price fluctuations for TNL have ranged from $33.57 to $63.19 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -3.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 222.00% at the time writing. With a float of $79.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.00 million.

In an organization with 16800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.48, operating margin of +19.66, and the pretax margin is +13.69.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Travel + Leisure Co. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 34,025. In this transaction Director of this company sold 882 shares at a rate of $38.58, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director sold 2,135 for $45.72, making the entire transaction worth $97,604. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.3) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.64% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.96 million. That was better than the volume of 0.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Travel + Leisure Co.’s (TNL) raw stochastic average was set at 55.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.94. However, in the short run, Travel + Leisure Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.28. Second resistance stands at $41.67. The third major resistance level sits at $42.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.20.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Key Stats

There are currently 81,281K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,134 M according to its annual income of 308,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 937,000 K and its income totaled 116,000 K.

$43.09K in average volume shows that Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.532, soaring 10.26% from the...
Read more

Recent developments with Yext Inc. (YEXT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.11 cents.

Shaun Noe -
January 13, 2023, Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) trading session started at the price of $6.49, that was 2.94% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) posted a 4.00% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
On January 13, 2023, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) opened at $26.60, lower -0.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

