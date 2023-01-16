VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) posted a 22.19% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

January 13, 2023, VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) trading session started at the price of $0.2899, that was 15.07% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3299 and dropped to $0.2784 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. A 52-week range for VQS has been $0.22 – $2.21.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 29.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -20.70%. With a float of $27.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 539 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.12, operating margin of -59.35, and the pretax margin is -60.34.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VIQ Solutions Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of VIQ Solutions Inc. is 20.37%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -63.38 while generating a return on equity of -92.91.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS)

Looking closely at VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS), its last 5-days average volume was 48020.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 41222.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, VIQ Solutions Inc.’s (VQS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 148.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3082, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8736. However, in the short run, VIQ Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3471. Second resistance stands at $0.3642. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3986. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2956, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2612. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2441.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Key Stats

There are 34,062K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.90 million. As of now, sales total 31,050 K while income totals -19,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,790 K while its last quarter net income were -1,330 K.