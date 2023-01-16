Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) is 16.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On January 13, 2023, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) opened at $1.89, higher 4.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.95 and dropped to $1.89 before settling in for the closing price of $1.87. Price fluctuations for WRN have ranged from $1.16 to $2.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -45.30% at the time writing. With a float of $127.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8 workers is very important to gauge.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Western Copper and Gold Corporation is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 16.36%.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)

The latest stats from [Western Copper and Gold Corporation, WRN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.13 million was superior to 0.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s (WRN) raw stochastic average was set at 97.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6813, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5769. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9900. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8700. The third support level lies at $1.8500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) Key Stats

There are currently 151,597K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 383.51 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -2,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -707 K.