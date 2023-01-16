Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) kicked off at the price of $1.05: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On January 13, 2023, Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) opened at $1.06,. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $1.01 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. Price fluctuations for WWR have ranged from $0.77 to $2.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.70% at the time writing. With a float of $47.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.46 million.

The firm has a total of 15 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Westwater Resources Inc. is 1.77%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 176,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $1.18, taking the stock ownership to the 249,620 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s General Counsel and Corp Sec bought 500 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $575. This insider now owns 107,258 shares in total.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2017, the company posted -$5.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$6.5) by $1. This company achieved a return on equity of -17.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 69.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29

Technical Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Westwater Resources Inc., WWR], we can find that recorded value of 0.31 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Westwater Resources Inc.’s (WWR) raw stochastic average was set at 36.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9994, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2157. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9700. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9300.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR) Key Stats

There are currently 48,067K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 50.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -16,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,453 K.