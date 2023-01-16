Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) kicked off at the price of $1.45: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On January 13, 2023, Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) opened at $1.34, higher 11.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.45 and dropped to $1.3273 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. Price fluctuations for CTIB have ranged from $0.33 to $1.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -17.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.80% at the time writing. With a float of $16.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.06 million.

The firm has a total of 66 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Yunhong CTI Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 1.70%.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -68.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.08

Technical Analysis of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Yunhong CTI Ltd., CTIB], we can find that recorded value of 49860.0 was better than the volume posted last year of 47422.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s (CTIB) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 162.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9249, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8390. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4909. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5318. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6136. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3682, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2864. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2455.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) Key Stats

There are currently 5,912K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,090 K according to its annual income of -8,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,260 K and its income totaled -970 K.