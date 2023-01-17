$1.82M in average volume shows that Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is heading in the right direction

On January 13, 2023, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) opened at $1.96, lower -4.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.05 and dropped to $1.86 before settling in for the closing price of $1.98. Price fluctuations for CEI have ranged from $1.67 to $99.00 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -40.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.10% at the time writing. With a float of $16.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.75 million.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 6.37%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 58.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.93

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Camber Energy Inc., CEI], we can find that recorded value of 2.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 148.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.4349, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.4815. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1267. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7467. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6333.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

There are currently 10,189K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 140 K according to its annual income of -68,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 160 K and its income totaled -23,280 K.