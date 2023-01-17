$1.82M in average volume shows that Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is heading in the right direction

Search
January 13, 2023, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) trading session started at the price of $6.77, that was 2.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.99 and dropped to $6.68 before settling in for the closing price of $6.84. A 52-week range for UUUU has been $4.69 – $11.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.30%. With a float of $153.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 103 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -97.46, operating margin of -1112.59, and the pretax margin is +45.48.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energy Fuels Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 44.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 48,239. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $6.03, taking the stock ownership to the 150,159 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 17,212 for $6.91, making the entire transaction worth $118,957. This insider now owns 264,837 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +48.40 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 78.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc.’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 56.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.09 in the near term. At $7.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.58. The third support level lies at $6.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

There are 157,625K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.09 billion. As of now, sales total 3,180 K while income totals 1,540 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,930 K while its last quarter net income were -9,170 K.

