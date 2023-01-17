122.68% percent quarterly performance for TAL Education Group (TAL) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) stock priced at $8.71, up 1.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.91 and dropped to $8.48 before settling in for the closing price of $8.52. TAL’s price has ranged from $1.60 to $10.45 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 33.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -828.30%. With a float of $501.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $634.87 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.82, operating margin of -2.97, and the pretax margin is -17.72.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of TAL Education Group is 83.90%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -25.87 while generating a return on equity of -24.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -828.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TAL Education Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.41 million, its volume of 10.12 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, TAL Education Group’s (TAL) raw stochastic average was set at 76.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.87 in the near term. At $9.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.01.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.53 billion, the company has a total of 644,869K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,391 M while annual income is -1,136 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 294,060 K while its latest quarter income was -790 K.