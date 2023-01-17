-14.67% percent quarterly performance for Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) is not indicative of the underlying story

January 13, 2023, Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) trading session started at the price of $4.00, that was -5.42% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.10 and dropped to $3.77 before settling in for the closing price of $4.06. A 52-week range for COSM has been $1.69 – $98.00.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 52.80%. With a float of $5.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 95 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cosmos Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cosmos Health Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 3,000,005. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 260,870 shares at a rate of $11.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,130,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 801,261 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $497,984. This insider now owns 20,135,429 shares in total.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -46.26

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.11 million, its volume of 1.74 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Health Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 9.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 185.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 372.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.04 in the near term. At $4.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.38.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

There are 3,352K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 31.49 million. As of now, sales total 56,240 K while income totals -7,960 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,020 K while its last quarter net income were -1,970 K.