-2.04% percent quarterly performance for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) is not indicative of the underlying story

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.37, plunging -1.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.46 and dropped to $17.10 before settling in for the closing price of $17.55. Within the past 52 weeks, UMPQ’s price has moved between $15.77 and $22.06.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 1.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 127.70%. With a float of $215.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4000 employees.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Umpqua Holdings Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 99,850. In this transaction Umpqua Bank President of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $19.97, taking the stock ownership to the 206,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Umpqua Bank President sold 5,000 for $17.58, making the entire transaction worth $87,900. This insider now owns 211,033 shares in total.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +32.12 while generating a return on equity of 15.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

Looking closely at Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), its last 5-days average volume was 2.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s (UMPQ) raw stochastic average was set at 14.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.97. However, in the short run, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.49. Second resistance stands at $17.66. The third major resistance level sits at $17.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.77.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.81 billion based on 217,053K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,318 M and income totals 420,300 K. The company made 332,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 84,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.