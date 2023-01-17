2.60% volatility in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $103.41, up 0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.09 and dropped to $103.06 before settling in for the closing price of $104.29. Over the past 52 weeks, TTWO has traded in a range of $90.00-$178.50.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 14.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -29.60%. With a float of $164.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7799 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.16, operating margin of +15.55, and the pretax margin is +13.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 15,234. In this transaction Director of this company sold 149 shares at a rate of $102.24, taking the stock ownership to the 62,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director sold 167 for $125.24, making the entire transaction worth $20,915. This insider now owns 62,042 shares in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.85) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +11.93 while generating a return on equity of 11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.81% during the next five years compared to 38.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.06.

During the past 100 days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 36.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $105.73 in the near term. At $106.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $107.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $101.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.50 billion has total of 167,819K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,505 M in contrast with the sum of 418,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,394 M and last quarter income was -257,000 K.