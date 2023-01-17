21.12% percent quarterly performance for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is not indicative of the underlying story

On January 13, 2023, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) opened at $5.81, higher 0.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.895 and dropped to $5.76 before settling in for the closing price of $5.81. Price fluctuations for SAND have ranged from $4.51 to $9.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 108.30% at the time writing. With a float of $246.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.18 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.84, operating margin of +38.61, and the pretax margin is +39.05.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is 3.88%, while institutional ownership is 60.05%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +24.05 while generating a return on equity of 4.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

Looking closely at Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND), its last 5-days average volume was 2.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s (SAND) raw stochastic average was set at 60.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.02. However, in the short run, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.91. Second resistance stands at $5.97. The third major resistance level sits at $6.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.64.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Key Stats

There are currently 298,844K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 114,860 K according to its annual income of 27,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 38,950 K and its income totaled 31,880 K.