$3.89M in average volume shows that Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is heading in the right direction

On January 13, 2023, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) opened at $25.24, lower -1.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.43 and dropped to $24.715 before settling in for the closing price of $25.61. Price fluctuations for RRC have ranged from $16.71 to $37.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 21.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 154.60% at the time writing. With a float of $234.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 527 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.98, operating margin of +36.46, and the pretax margin is +11.23.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Range Resources Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 173,255. In this transaction SVP, Principal Accting Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $34.65, taking the stock ownership to the 80,801 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Director sold 1,600 for $31.44, making the entire transaction worth $50,306. This insider now owns 10,685 shares in total.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.4) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.20 while generating a return on equity of 21.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.37% during the next five years compared to 20.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Range Resources Corporation (RRC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.83 million, its volume of 3.41 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Range Resources Corporation’s (RRC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.50 in the near term. At $25.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.07.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Key Stats

There are currently 241,635K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,930 M according to its annual income of 411,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,111 M and its income totaled 373,090 K.