360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) soared 4.08 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Company News

On January 13, 2023, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) opened at $22.43, higher 4.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.37 and dropped to $22.30 before settling in for the closing price of $22.04. Price fluctuations for QFIN have ranged from $9.47 to $24.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.80% at the time writing. With a float of $133.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.24 million.

In an organization with 2129 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.04, operating margin of +40.79, and the pretax margin is +42.21.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 360 DigiTech Inc. is 5.56%, while institutional ownership is 58.70%.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +34.76 while generating a return on equity of 46.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.84 million. That was better than the volume of 1.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, 360 DigiTech Inc.’s (QFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 89.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.12. However, in the short run, 360 DigiTech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.44. Second resistance stands at $23.94. The third major resistance level sits at $24.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.30.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Key Stats

There are currently 155,243K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,611 M according to its annual income of 907,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 582,570 K and its income totaled 139,570 K.

Newsletter

 

Akerna Corp. (KERN) last year’s performance of -95.34% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.50, plunging -1.82% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 49,327 M

Shaun Noe -
January 13, 2023, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) trading session started at the price of $18.76, that was 0.05% jump from the session before....
Read more

American Express Company (AXP) is expecting 10.04% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
On January 13, 2023, American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) opened at $153.24, higher 0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

