$453.16K in average volume shows that Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) is heading in the right direction

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $0.285, up 16.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4368 and dropped to $0.285 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Over the past 52 weeks, CEMI has traded in a range of $0.19-$1.24.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 21.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.30%. With a float of $36.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 337 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.86, operating margin of -50.20, and the pretax margin is -71.03.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is 1.08%, while institutional ownership is 8.80%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -70.90 while generating a return on equity of -109.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -2.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s (CEMI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19

Technical Analysis of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Looking closely at Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.74 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s (CEMI) raw stochastic average was set at 27.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2793, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5395. However, in the short run, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4366. Second resistance stands at $0.5126. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5884. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2848, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2090. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1330.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.39 million has total of 36,708K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 47,820 K in contrast with the sum of -33,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,200 K and last quarter income was -6,700 K.