$5.98M in average volume shows that VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is heading in the right direction

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $32.99, plunging -2.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.23 and dropped to $32.75 before settling in for the closing price of $34.02. Within the past 52 weeks, VICI’s price has moved between $26.23 and $35.69.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.70%. With a float of $993.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $997.37 million.

The firm has a total of 152 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.42, operating margin of +94.99, and the pretax margin is +67.97.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 46,385. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,725 shares at a rate of $26.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $26.88, making the entire transaction worth $53,760. This insider now owns 60,286 shares in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.57) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +67.16 while generating a return on equity of 9.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 8.67% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VICI Properties Inc., VICI], we can find that recorded value of 9.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc.’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 68.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.52. The third major resistance level sits at $33.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.38.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.93 billion based on 963,098K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,510 M and income totals 1,014 M. The company made 751,540 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 330,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.