53.64% percent quarterly performance for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is not indicative of the underlying story

On January 13, 2023, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) opened at $1.62, higher 5.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.74 and dropped to $1.60 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. Price fluctuations for YSG have ranged from $0.39 to $2.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.30% at the time writing. With a float of $353.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $564.30 million.

The firm has a total of 3497 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.76, operating margin of -27.81, and the pretax margin is -26.61.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 7.07%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -26.38 while generating a return on equity of -24.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG], we can find that recorded value of 3.0 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 85.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3232, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0909. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7533. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5367. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4733.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

There are currently 392,453K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 894.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 916,420 K according to its annual income of -241,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 120,600 K and its income totaled -29,000 K.