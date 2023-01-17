$8.76M in average volume shows that Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is heading in the right direction

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $11.15, down -0.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.26 and dropped to $11.13 before settling in for the closing price of $11.28. Over the past 52 weeks, VOD has traded in a range of $9.94-$19.05.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, with a float of $2.53 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.80 billion.

The firm has a total of 96941 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD], we can find that recorded value of 9.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 31.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.34. The third major resistance level sits at $11.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.02.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.62 billion has total of 2,743,992K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 52,987 M in contrast with the sum of 2,427 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,594 M and last quarter income was 1,354 M.