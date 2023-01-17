A look at First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On January 13, 2023, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) opened at $8.80, lower -0.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.99 and dropped to $8.76 before settling in for the closing price of $8.85. Price fluctuations for AG have ranged from $6.31 to $14.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -900.00% at the time writing. With a float of $239.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $272.58 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.52, operating margin of +8.01, and the pretax margin is +4.32.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Silver industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corp. is 9.73%, while institutional ownership is 35.17%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.84 while generating a return on equity of -0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -900.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -33.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [First Majestic Silver Corp., AG], we can find that recorded value of 5.43 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 69.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.07. The third major resistance level sits at $9.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.46.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

There are currently 272,578K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.39 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 584,120 K according to its annual income of -4,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 159,750 K and its income totaled -20,690 K.