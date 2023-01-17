ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) with a beta value of 1.13 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On January 13, 2023, ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) opened at $45.44, higher 0.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.535 and dropped to $45.37 before settling in for the closing price of $45.97. Price fluctuations for ABM have ranged from $37.68 to $54.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 7.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 83.80% at the time writing. With a float of $65.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 127000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.52, operating margin of +4.38, and the pretax margin is +3.97.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ABM Industries Incorporated is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 115,718. In this transaction SVP – Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,520 shares at a rate of $45.92, taking the stock ownership to the 22,533 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s SVP – Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,521 for $43.00, making the entire transaction worth $108,403. This insider now owns 20,994 shares in total.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.9) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.95 while generating a return on equity of 13.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.78% during the next five years compared to 20.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)

Looking closely at ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, ABM Industries Incorporated’s (ABM) raw stochastic average was set at 78.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.70. However, in the short run, ABM Industries Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.81. Second resistance stands at $47.25. The third major resistance level sits at $47.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.48.

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) Key Stats

There are currently 65,601K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,807 M according to its annual income of 230,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,011 M and its income totaled 48,800 K.