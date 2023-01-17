AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) volume exceeds 10.22 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.21, soaring 0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.36 and dropped to $11.16 before settling in for the closing price of $11.28. Within the past 52 weeks, AGNC’s price has moved between $7.30 and $15.65.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 286.60%. With a float of $569.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $571.62 million.

The firm has a total of 50 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +34.13, and the pretax margin is +31.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 2,819,760. In this transaction Director, Executive Chair of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 667,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $5,639,520. This insider now owns 2,066,178 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.69) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +31.03 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AGNC Investment Corp., AGNC], we can find that recorded value of 10.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 9.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 75.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.47. The third major resistance level sits at $11.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.99.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.45 billion based on 571,622K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,361 M and income totals 749,000 K. The company made 373,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -666,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.