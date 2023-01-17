American Express Company (AXP) is expecting 10.04% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On January 13, 2023, American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) opened at $153.24, higher 0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $156.25 and dropped to $152.30 before settling in for the closing price of $154.92. Price fluctuations for AXP have ranged from $130.65 to $199.55 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 3.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 166.10% at the time writing. With a float of $743.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $748.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 64000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.30, operating margin of +26.35, and the pretax margin is +24.48.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Express Company is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 2,522,263. In this transaction Vice Chairman of this company sold 16,354 shares at a rate of $154.23, taking the stock ownership to the 99,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $149.27, making the entire transaction worth $149,270. This insider now owns 1,000 shares in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.41) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +18.33 while generating a return on equity of 35.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Express Company (AXP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.95, a number that is poised to hit 2.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Looking closely at American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), its last 5-days average volume was 2.85 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.62.

During the past 100 days, American Express Company’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 76.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $151.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $155.01. However, in the short run, American Express Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $157.24. Second resistance stands at $158.72. The third major resistance level sits at $161.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $153.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $150.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $149.34.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

There are currently 747,233K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 115.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 43,663 M according to its annual income of 8,060 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,352 M and its income totaled 1,879 M.