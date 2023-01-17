Search
Sana Meer
Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is expecting 3.32% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) stock priced at $15.30, down -0.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.32 and dropped to $15.27 before settling in for the closing price of $15.33. ATCO’s price has ranged from $10.12 to $16.23 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 13.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 151.80%. With a float of $209.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.11, operating margin of +42.73, and the pretax margin is +26.33.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Atlas Corp. is 25.34%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.32 while generating a return on equity of 10.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 21.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atlas Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlas Corp. (ATCO)

Looking closely at Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO), its last 5-days average volume was 3.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Atlas Corp.’s (ATCO) raw stochastic average was set at 93.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.66.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.31 billion, the company has a total of 247,735K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,647 M while annual income is 400,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 439,600 K while its latest quarter income was 185,700 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

