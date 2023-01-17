Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is 19.80% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On January 13, 2023, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) opened at $0.77, higher 14.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8885 and dropped to $0.75 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Price fluctuations for ATOS have ranged from $0.50 to $1.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 91.10% at the time writing. With a float of $126.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4 employees.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -24.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 43.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATOS) raw stochastic average was set at 63.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7108, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9210. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9112 in the near term. At $0.9691, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0497. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7727, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6921. The third support level lies at $0.6342 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Key Stats

There are currently 126,624K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 108.05 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -20,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -8,011 K.