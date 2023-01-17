BAC (Bank of America Corporation) climbed 2.20 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $34.20, soaring 2.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.39 and dropped to $33.09 before settling in for the closing price of $34.47. Within the past 52 weeks, BAC’s price has moved between $29.31 and $50.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -1.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 90.70%. With a float of $8.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.11 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 213000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bank of America Corporation is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 95,000. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company sold 4 shares at a rate of $23750.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 155 for $47500.00, making the entire transaction worth $7,362,500. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.77) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +33.39 while generating a return on equity of 11.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.36% during the next five years compared to 19.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 43.9 million, its volume of 49.92 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 63.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.05 in the near term. At $36.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $31.45.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 276.53 billion based on 8,022,432K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 93,851 M and income totals 31,978 M. The company made 30,358 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,082 M in sales during its previous quarter.