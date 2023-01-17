BlackBerry Limited (BB) is expecting -9.29% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On January 13, 2023, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) opened at $3.75, lower -0.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.87 and dropped to $3.74 before settling in for the closing price of $3.82. Price fluctuations for BB have ranged from $3.17 to $9.32 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -11.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.10% at the time writing. With a float of $570.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $578.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3325 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.06, operating margin of -29.81, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 11,751. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 3,436 shares at a rate of $3.42, taking the stock ownership to the 85,496 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s CLO & Corp. Secretary sold 1,240 for $3.32, making the entire transaction worth $4,117. This insider now owns 5,343 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 11/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Limited (BB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Looking closely at BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), its last 5-days average volume was 5.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 19.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.39. However, in the short run, BlackBerry Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.87. Second resistance stands at $3.94. The third major resistance level sits at $4.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.61.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

There are currently 580,346K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 718,000 K according to its annual income of 12,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 169,000 K and its income totaled -4,000 K.