Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (BOAC) posted a -0.71% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On January 13, 2023, Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAC) opened at $9.79, lower -0.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.80 and dropped to $9.76 before settling in for the closing price of $9.79. Price fluctuations for BOAC have ranged from $9.71 to $10.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 225.00% at the time writing. With a float of $7.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.72 million.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (BOAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 465,259. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 47,456 shares at a rate of $9.80, taking the stock ownership to the 1,253,696 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 18,474 for $9.76, making the entire transaction worth $180,303. This insider now owns 1,301,152 shares in total.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (BOAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of 9.67.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 225.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (BOAC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.54

Technical Analysis of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (BOAC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.37 million, its volume of 0.6 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp.’s (BOAC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 7.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.90.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAC) Key Stats

There are currently 75,938K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 221.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of 50,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 5,359 K.