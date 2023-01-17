Search
Shaun Noe
Can Niu Technologies’s (NIU) hike of 3.43% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $5.15, up 5.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.53 and dropped to $5.1352 before settling in for the closing price of $5.13. Over the past 52 weeks, NIU has traded in a range of $2.57-$16.21.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 59.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.00%. With a float of $68.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 702 workers is very important to gauge.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.98% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Niu Technologies’s (NIU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

The latest stats from [Niu Technologies, NIU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.11 million was inferior to 1.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Niu Technologies’s (NIU) raw stochastic average was set at 69.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.76. The third major resistance level sits at $5.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.97. The third support level lies at $4.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 394.22 million has total of 76,840K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 581,320 K in contrast with the sum of 35,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 162,120 K and last quarter income was 410 K.

Can Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC's (PSNY) hike of 5.31% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.67, soaring 1.02% from the...
Read more

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) kicked off at the price of $1.13: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
January 13, 2023, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) trading session started at the price of $1.10, that was 1.80% jump from the session before....
Read more

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) plunged -1.30 in the last month: It's impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
On January 13, 2023, SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) opened at $2.25, lower -1.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

