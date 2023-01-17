Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) 20 Days SMA touches 1.47%: The odds favor the bear

January 13, 2023, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) trading session started at the price of $124.99, that was 2.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $129.22 and dropped to $124.75 before settling in for the closing price of $126.04. A 52-week range for CHKP has been $107.54 – $149.62.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 4.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.00%. With a float of $100.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5805 employees.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is 24.80%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.67) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.87% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.09, a number that is poised to hit 2.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Looking closely at Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.07 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.63.

During the past 100 days, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s (CHKP) raw stochastic average was set at 75.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.90. However, in the short run, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $130.56. Second resistance stands at $132.12. The third major resistance level sits at $135.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $126.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $123.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $121.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Key Stats

There are 125,411K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.27 billion. As of now, sales total 2,167 M while income totals 815,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 577,600 K while its last quarter net income were 184,000 K.