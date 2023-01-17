CLX (The Clorox Company) climbed 2.30 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

January 13, 2023, The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) trading session started at the price of $142.74, that was 2.30% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $146.15 and dropped to $142.74 before settling in for the closing price of $142.82. A 52-week range for CLX has been $120.50 – $186.86.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 3.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -33.10%. With a float of $122.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.34 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.05, operating margin of +9.79, and the pretax margin is +8.54.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Clorox Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Clorox Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 140,630. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $140.63, taking the stock ownership to the 600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s EVP – Chief Operating Officer sold 585 for $154.83, making the entire transaction worth $90,576. This insider now owns 17,289 shares in total.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.93) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +6.50 while generating a return on equity of 95.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.22% during the next five years compared to -6.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Clorox Company (CLX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 169.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Clorox Company (CLX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.0 million, its volume of 1.01 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.83.

During the past 100 days, The Clorox Company’s (CLX) raw stochastic average was set at 78.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $145.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $147.26 in the near term. At $148.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $150.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $143.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $141.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $140.44.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Key Stats

There are 123,385K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.62 billion. As of now, sales total 7,107 M while income totals 462,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,740 M while its last quarter net income were 85,000 K.