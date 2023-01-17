Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) last year’s performance of -5.59% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $1.34. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.32 before settling in for the closing price of $1.35. Over the past 52 weeks, DNN has traded in a range of $0.91-$1.83.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 192.30%. With a float of $810.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $819.23 million.

The firm has a total of 66 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71.78, operating margin of -116.74, and the pretax margin is +87.23.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +94.89 while generating a return on equity of 6.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 85.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Denison Mines Corp., DNN], we can find that recorded value of 5.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 64.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1868, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2222. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2967. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2733.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.11 billion has total of 826,326K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,960 K in contrast with the sum of 15,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,330 K and last quarter income was -4,890 K.