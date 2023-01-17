Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.69 million

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) stock priced at $0.41, up 8.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.462 and dropped to $0.4018 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. EJH’s price has ranged from $0.36 to $24.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -166.00%. With a float of $4.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.06 million.

The firm has a total of 526 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 19.56%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 1.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 327.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 220.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6341, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8400. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4698. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4960. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4096, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3756. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3494.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.50 million, the company has a total of 2,125K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 63,750 K while annual income is -5,430 K.

