Equity Residential (EQR) average volume reaches $2.25M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On January 13, 2023, Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) opened at $60.76, lower -1.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.18 and dropped to $60.17 before settling in for the closing price of $61.52. Price fluctuations for EQR have ranged from $57.38 to $94.32 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 0.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.80% at the time writing. With a float of $371.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $375.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2400 employees.

Equity Residential (EQR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Equity Residential is 1.69%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 940,745. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,473 shares at a rate of $65.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Director sold 15,000 for $63.50, making the entire transaction worth $952,500. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Equity Residential (EQR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by $0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Equity Residential (EQR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equity Residential (EQR)

Looking closely at Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), its last 5-days average volume was 3.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Equity Residential’s (EQR) raw stochastic average was set at 15.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.56. However, in the short run, Equity Residential’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.14. Second resistance stands at $61.67. The third major resistance level sits at $62.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.12.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Key Stats

There are currently 377,919K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,464 M according to its annual income of 1,333 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 695,100 K and its income totaled 323,030 K.