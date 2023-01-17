Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) soared 2.95 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $102.86, up 2.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $107.04 and dropped to $102.185 before settling in for the closing price of $103.06. Over the past 52 weeks, EXPE has traded in a range of $82.39-$217.72.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -0.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.50%. With a float of $149.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14800 workers is very important to gauge.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Expedia Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 63,617. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 635 shares at a rate of $100.18, taking the stock ownership to the 8,949 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s Director Emeritus sold 1,000 for $101.55, making the entire transaction worth $101,554. This insider now owns 37,779 shares in total.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.56) by $0.4. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.80% during the next five years compared to -24.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Expedia Group Inc.’s (EXPE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

The latest stats from [Expedia Group Inc., EXPE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.43 million was superior to 2.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.64.

During the past 100 days, Expedia Group Inc.’s (EXPE) raw stochastic average was set at 75.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $94.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $108.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $109.96. The third major resistance level sits at $112.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $98.31.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.09 billion has total of 156,091K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,598 M in contrast with the sum of 12,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,619 M and last quarter income was 482,000 K.