Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -25.04% last month.

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) stock priced at $4.79, down -6.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.825 and dropped to $4.45 before settling in for the closing price of $4.78. HTOO’s price has ranged from $2.70 to $10.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -137.40%. With a float of $10.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.42 million.

In an organization with 80 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Fusion Fuel Green PLC is 9.02%, while institutional ownership is 42.74%.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $1.83 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of 51.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 88080.0. That was better than the volume of 74967.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s (HTOO) raw stochastic average was set at 29.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.43. However, in the short run, Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.73. Second resistance stands at $4.96. The third major resistance level sits at $5.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.21. The third support level lies at $3.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 60.25 million, the company has a total of 10,999K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is 27,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,561 K.