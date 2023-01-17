General Motors Company (GM) with a beta value of 1.36 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $36.48, plunging -4.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.73 and dropped to $35.805 before settling in for the closing price of $38.33. Within the past 52 weeks, GM’s price has moved between $30.33 and $63.38.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 54.70%. With a float of $1.35 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.45 billion.

The firm has a total of 157000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of +7.34, and the pretax margin is +10.01.

General Motors Company (GM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of General Motors Company is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 1,001,181. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 25,645 shares at a rate of $39.04, taking the stock ownership to the 64,170 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO bought 35,000 for $38.79, making the entire transaction worth $1,357,650. This insider now owns 110,000 shares in total.

General Motors Company (GM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.88) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +7.89 while generating a return on equity of 19.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.70% during the next five years compared to 2.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Trading Performance Indicators

General Motors Company (GM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Motors Company (GM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [General Motors Company, GM], we can find that recorded value of 14.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 13.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, General Motors Company’s (GM) raw stochastic average was set at 48.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.27. The third major resistance level sits at $37.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.04.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 54.46 billion based on 1,420,697K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 127,004 M and income totals 10,019 M. The company made 41,889 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,305 M in sales during its previous quarter.