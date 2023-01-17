Genius Group Limited (GNS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 12,780 K

On January 13, 2023, Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) opened at $0.55, higher 14.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.59 and dropped to $0.42 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Price fluctuations for GNS have ranged from $0.30 to $36.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -49.80% at the time writing. With a float of $10.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.31 million.

In an organization with 241 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.28, operating margin of -35.16, and the pretax margin is -36.14.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -36.49 while generating a return on equity of -19.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genius Group Limited (GNS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.08 million. That was better than the volume of 0.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 3.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Genius Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5707. Second resistance stands at $0.6675. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7449. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3965, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3191. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2223.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

There are currently 21,520K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,780 K according to its annual income of -4,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,970 K and its income totaled -2,590 K.