Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) volume exceeds 20.7 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) stock priced at $0.204, up 21.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.25 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. GFAI’s price has ranged from $0.12 to $2.16 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -72.20%. With a float of $10.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1705 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.98, operating margin of -10.54, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 42.23%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Looking closely at Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI), its last 5-days average volume was 5.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 26.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1747, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3981. However, in the short run, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2497. Second resistance stands at $0.2798. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3097. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1897, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1598. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1297.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.38 million, the company has a total of 41,379K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 35,150 K while annual income is -5,480 K.