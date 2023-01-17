HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) kicked off at the price of $1.01: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.8999, soaring 20.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.408 and dropped to $0.89 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. Within the past 52 weeks, HTCR’s price has moved between $0.78 and $6.19.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -324.10%. With a float of $4.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.84 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.99, operating margin of +8.56, and the pretax margin is +0.14.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HeartCore Enterprises Inc. is 76.82%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -3.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -324.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) Trading Performance Indicators

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.14 million, its volume of 0.24 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s (HTCR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0631, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7269. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3153 in the near term. At $1.6207, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7973, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5847. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2793.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.70 million based on 17,789K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,820 K and income totals -340 K. The company made 1,870 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.