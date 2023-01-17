Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) with a beta value of 1.38 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) stock priced at $19.38, down -0.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.41 and dropped to $19.07 before settling in for the closing price of $19.57. IVZ’s price has ranged from $13.20 to $25.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 7.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 164.10%. With a float of $367.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $457.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8621 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.41, operating margin of +27.76, and the pretax margin is +35.67.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Invesco Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 13,412,668. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 827,590 shares at a rate of $16.21, taking the stock ownership to the 81,332,319 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 827,590 for $16.08, making the entire transaction worth $13,306,240. This insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in total.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.25 while generating a return on equity of 10.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 164.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Invesco Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.99 million, its volume of 3.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Invesco Ltd.’s (IVZ) raw stochastic average was set at 84.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.74.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.90 billion, the company has a total of 454,785K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,895 M while annual income is 1,630 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,446 M while its latest quarter income was 236,600 K.