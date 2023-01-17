Investors finally get a glimpse of Alcoa Corporation (AA) volume hitting the figure of 4.67 million.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $52.84, soaring 2.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.02 and dropped to $52.45 before settling in for the closing price of $53.32. Within the past 52 weeks, AA’s price has moved between $33.55 and $98.09.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 5.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 347.00%. With a float of $175.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.08, operating margin of +19.01, and the pretax margin is +9.64.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aluminum industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alcoa Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 2,133,761. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 28,326 shares at a rate of $75.33, taking the stock ownership to the 54,730 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer sold 1,317 for $78.19, making the entire transaction worth $102,970. This insider now owns 33,484 shares in total.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by -$0.52. This company achieved a net margin of +3.45 while generating a return on equity of 10.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 347.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.30% during the next five years compared to 24.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Trading Performance Indicators

Alcoa Corporation (AA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) saw its 5-day average volume 5.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.37.

During the past 100 days, Alcoa Corporation’s (AA) raw stochastic average was set at 85.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $55.60 in the near term. At $56.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.46. The third support level lies at $50.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.43 billion based on 176,937K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,152 M and income totals 429,000 K. The company made 2,851 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -746,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.