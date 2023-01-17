Investors finally get a glimpse of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) volume hitting the figure of 4.9 million.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.61, plunging -0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.80 and dropped to $22.50 before settling in for the closing price of $22.73. Within the past 52 weeks, NLY’s price has moved between $15.11 and $32.40.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 5.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 318.80%. With a float of $466.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $467.87 million.

In an organization with 171 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.72, operating margin of +390.22, and the pretax margin is +319.89.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 1,112,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 1,669,013 shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.99) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +318.42 while generating a return on equity of 17.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 318.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.98% during the next five years compared to 2.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.95 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) raw stochastic average was set at 63.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.57. However, in the short run, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.83. Second resistance stands at $22.97. The third major resistance level sits at $23.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.37. The third support level lies at $22.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.63 billion based on 467,866K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,836 M and income totals 2,390 M. The company made 160,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -275,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.