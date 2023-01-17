Search
Shaun Noe
Investors finally get a glimpse of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) volume hitting the figure of 5.39 million.

January 13, 2023, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) trading session started at the price of $0.51, that was 0.32% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.559 and dropped to $0.5012 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. A 52-week range for CENN has been $0.26 – $3.19.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -38.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

In an organization with 260 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cenntro Electric Group Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.63 million. That was better than the volume of 5.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6022, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2847. However, in the short run, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5615. Second resistance stands at $0.5891. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6193. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5037, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4735. The third support level lies at $0.4459 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

There are 261,308K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 138.95 million. As of now, sales total 8,580 K while income totals -16,420 K.

