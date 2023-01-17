Investors finally get a glimpse of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) volume hitting the figure of 8.92 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $9.23, up 8.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.035 and dropped to $9.21 before settling in for the closing price of $9.22. Over the past 52 weeks, YMM has traded in a range of $4.12-$10.16.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -87.70%. With a float of $921.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7103 workers is very important to gauge.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

The latest stats from [Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., YMM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.95 million was inferior to 8.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 98.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.57. The third major resistance level sits at $11.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.92. The third support level lies at $8.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.19 billion has total of 1,085,846K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 730,790 K in contrast with the sum of -573,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 254,240 K and last quarter income was 55,320 K.